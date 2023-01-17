I was just looking at some annoyances about advertising spam on another thread and that made me start wondering what the value of advertising actually is. Personally, I can't stand most ads and I usually react adversely to them. Ones that really annoy me I go out of my way to penalise. For example, I have not entered a Harvey Norman store in years. I make a point of not shopping there.

It is very rare that anything I see advertised actually interests me, but if something does, I go away and research it and the competitors and eventually I may or may not make a purchasing decision, in which case I go for the best deal, not whatever the ad told me. I like to think I am fairly impervious to advertising, though of course I don't really know. I do know a lot of money and expertise goes into it so maybe it is even cleverer than I think and I am being successfully manipulated all the time. I don't know, but I don't think so.

A lot of money gets spent on ads so they must have some measurable benefit. Does that mean everyone except me is a sucker? Everyone including me is a sucker? What is the value of advertising? How much do sales go up if something appears on TV or Geekzone? Who responds to ads? Why?