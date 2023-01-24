MadEngineer

Probably should have made this topic a few months before the break but what are some things you'd expect or recommend that all Kiwi's should do? Naturally most of these will also be of recommendation to visitors from overseas
Some of mine:
- Eat a whole crayfish
- Try Kina
- Try food cooked in a hangi
- Take a mail-boat ride from Picton
- Do an Interislander ferry crossing
- Road trip around both coasts of the South Island
- Boat ride in Milford Sound
- Walk from central Auckland City to the harbour and out onto the wharf past The Cloud
- Take a walk including Te Papa, the harbour, the cable car, the Botanic Garden and back. Walk one trip between the garden and back to town instead of taking the cable car return.
- Stand under a wind turbine
- Visit Oban
- Cross a national park (esp Tongariro/Abel Tasman)
- Camp overnight in a hut and at a beachside camping ground
- Mountain bike through a forest
- Visit a geothermal area, sniff up the sulphur and swim or soak in a naturally heated pool
...