Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicEvery Kiwi's must do/bucket list?
MadEngineer

3220 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#303213 24-Jan-2023 19:04
Send private message

Probably should have made this topic a few months before the break but what are some things you'd expect or recommend that all Kiwi's should do?  Naturally most of these will also be of recommendation to visitors from overseas 

 

 

 

Some of mine:

 

  • Eat a whole crayfish
  • Try Kina
  • Try food cooked in a hangi
  • Take a mail-boat ride from Picton
  • Do an Interislander ferry crossing
  • Road trip around both coasts of the South Island
  • Boat ride in Milford Sound
  • Walk from central Auckland City to the harbour and out onto the wharf past The Cloud
  • Take a walk including Te Papa, the harbour, the cable car, the Botanic Garden and back.  Walk one trip between the garden and back to town instead of taking the cable car return.
  • Stand under a wind turbine
  • Visit Oban
  • Cross a national park (esp Tongariro/Abel Tasman)
  • Visit Oban
  • Camp overnight in a hut and at a beachside camping ground
  • Mountain bike through a forest
  • Visit a geothermal area, sniff up the sulphur and swim or soak in a naturally heated pool

...




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Create new topic
tdgeek
27175 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3026638 24-Jan-2023 19:14
Send private message quote this post

I might copy paste that to be honest. Ive been everywhere in the S.I but not much in the N.I. Auckland as I lived there as a kid, Roto and NP and WLG for work trips. Airport and hotel. Took the kids to AKL, drove to Whangarei to Zion Gardens, the Lion Man

 

Id be keen on a North Island road trip

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 