How deep (how far down) is this sewer line?

How big (diameter) is the sewer line?

If it's say 15m or 20m down, it's extremely unlikely the owners will try to dig it up.

[My parents once had a similar alarm, but when it transpired that the sewer was a Main Collector, several metres in diameter and >30m under the house, it was not a problem]

Is there an easement or other legal condition that would enable the owner to dig up your property if they wanted / needed to?

IMO - noting that I am entirely unqualified to offer such advice - if the sewer is shallow and smallish (say <500mm diameter) I would run a mile, particularly if there's an easement that means the owner / Three Waters Authority can just dig away to their heart's content.

Just my $0.02