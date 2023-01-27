Anyone used YouShop UK lately? Is their processing time delayed/slow compared to YouShop US? The latter usually processes them in ~2-3 days post delivery.



I haven't used them in years, however had two packages delieverd by two different courier companies (Royal Mail and Evri) which delivered them on 18th/20th January respectively, neither of which are showing up in my account yet.

I know its only been ~5 days, but what irks me is where each package was delivered:

Oh well, "it's in god's hands now" 😂