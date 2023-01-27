Know not legal advice here, just interested in peoples views if wish to share.

A power of attorney was done online.

Sucessor2 Attorney was listed as same person as main attorney, obvious error.

Main attorney can act alone, but successor attorney has to act jointly with successor 2.

Successor 2 attorney not signed.

Above is brief summary. Lawyers were present when signing physically so I would think they should know what is what, and make sure things signed in right place.

Bank refusing to accept document as conflict in successor attorney part even though first part ok.

Even if successor attorney 2 signed the bank would still have problem as how can a successor attorney be the main one.

Contacted Lawyers responsible (public trust), have email response from them saying that as document not signed on successor 2 that it is invalid and onus is on parents that it is correct and they are not able to provide legal advice.

So they took money for an invalid document, and the signing was not done online but with public trusts own lawyers present, it doesn’t seem right to me.

”As the documents were created using our online service using the self-service function, the onus was on your parents to ensure the documents are correct before signing. We aren’t able to provide you or your parents with legal advice as to challenging the bank’s decision not to accept the EPA as Public Trust is not acting on behalf of your father. If you wish to challenge the bank’s decision, you will need to seek your own independent legal advice.”

”Your EPA will not be valid until signed by all parties”

Some pasted parts from email they sent.

I think I’ll be wary about doing any future legal agreements online from now.

Probably hard to follow, but I’ve tried to explain best I can.

Summary, public trust has taken money, witnessed signatures and then called document invalid, (my interpretation of what pasted from email above about part not being signed) and refusing to help out legally.