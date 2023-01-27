Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Are Lawyers responsible for making sure document correct.
rugrat

#303244 27-Jan-2023 13:01
Know not legal advice here, just interested in peoples views if wish to share.

 

A power of attorney was done online.

 

Sucessor2 Attorney was listed as same person as main attorney, obvious error.

 

Main attorney can act alone, but successor attorney has to act jointly with successor 2.

 

Successor 2 attorney not signed.

 

Above is brief summary. Lawyers were present when signing physically so I would think they should know what is what, and make sure things signed in right place.

 

Bank refusing to accept document as conflict in successor attorney part even though first part ok.

 

Even if successor attorney 2 signed the bank would still have problem as how can a successor attorney be the main one.

 

Contacted Lawyers responsible (public trust), have email response from them saying that as document not signed on successor 2 that it is invalid and onus is on parents that it is correct and they are not able to provide legal advice.

 

So they took money for an invalid document, and the signing was not done online but with public trusts own lawyers present, it doesn’t seem right to me.

 

”As the documents were created using our online service using the self-service function, the onus was on your parents to ensure the documents are correct before signing.  We aren’t able to provide you or your parents with legal advice as to challenging the bank’s decision not to accept the EPA as Public Trust is not acting on behalf of your father.  If you wish to challenge the bank’s decision, you will need to seek your own independent legal advice.”

 

”Your EPA will not be valid until signed by all parties”

 

Some pasted parts from email they sent.

 

I think I’ll be wary about doing any future legal agreements online from now.

 

Probably hard to follow, but I’ve tried to explain best I can. 
Summary, public trust has taken money, witnessed signatures and then called document invalid, (my interpretation of what pasted from email above about part not being signed) and refusing to help out legally.

 

 

surfisup1000
  #3027846 27-Jan-2023 13:13
Who made the mistake? A lawyer? I'd make a complaint against them to their professional body.  

 

https://www.lawsociety.org.nz/for-the-public/complaining-about-a-lawyer/

 

I'd have thought that you pay professionals to make sure these technical mistakes do not happen. 

 

I don't know if you are in the right or wrong, but, their professional body will. 

wellygary
  #3027863 27-Jan-2023 13:41
Which lawyer is public Trust??  (Main) (successor) or (successor2)?

OldGeek
  #3027870 27-Jan-2023 13:58
Looking at their website, the Public Trust organisation is not a legal practice and therefore if they produce or do anything they have no professional liability as a practicing lawyer would do.  I suggest you seek help from your local CAB - who may well have local lawyers that offer free clinics to help you out (www.cab.org.nz) or alternatively engage a lawyer to get this sorted.




