Off topic: Stuff website and that goofy animated purple "S"
robjg63

#303258 28-Jan-2023 12:23
What genius decided that in order to load the stuff website, I need to watch an animated "S" every time?

 

Especially as you can see it already has loaded content, then switches to that goofy purple animated "S" before switching back to the content.

 

Really annoys me.

 

While we are at it - can't they curate the content a bit better? - Some items sit on there for months on end.

 

IMHO they have about the most overloaded/cluttered home page of any media site I have ever visited.

 

Grumpy old man rant finished....




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

richms
  #3028279 28-Jan-2023 13:25
Im not seeing anything like that at all. What device you looking at it on? I just get the content loading in a second or 2 as I would expect from any website.




Richard

sir1963
  #3028287 28-Jan-2023 13:33
If its not on the first screen I rarely scroll down as it is either endless repeats of what was on the first screen,  grossly out dated, or its the Junk (which celeb had a baby, beauty tips, things you MUST do garbage, etc).

