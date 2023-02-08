Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicKnives and accessories
BlueShift

1637 posts

Uber Geek


#303409 8-Feb-2023 13:42
Send private message quote this post

Now my kids have grown up and certain other knife-wrecking relatives are no longer in my kitchen, I feel I can finally upgrade to some decent knives for general kitchening. I'm not a chef, but I do most of the cooking at home, and I appreciate a good, quality tool.

 

I was given a nice Ballerini santoku-style knife for xmas, and I'm enjoying slicing with an actual sharp and balanced blade.

 

Over the next wee while I'll obtain some more, variously sized knives - a paring knife, a utility knife, that kind of thing. I'm not a fanatic about making them all match so I'll probably find ones that just look/feel nice.

 

On top of that, there's the whole maintenance thing - Up until now a Wiltshire knife sharpener and a cheap steel have kept my cheapo knives sharp enough, but is that good enough for nicer knives? I don't know. There's a billion YT vids if I want to get lost down a very sharp rabbit hole for a few weeks. I saw a couple of recs in the Annoy thread, but I figure there's some keen slice & dicers in the GZ genpop.

Create new topic
MikeAqua
7221 posts

Uber Geek


  #3033433 8-Feb-2023 13:50
Send private message quote this post

I used the Warthog sharpening system with 325, 600 and 1,000 grit hones.

 

Absolutely idiot proof sharpening (which is what I need).  I find that this system gets average knives Sashimi Sharp.




Mike

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
BlueShift

1637 posts

Uber Geek


  #3033531 8-Feb-2023 14:20
Send private message quote this post

MikeAqua:

 

I used the Warthog sharpening system with 325, 600 and 1,000 grit hones.

 

Absolutely idiot proof sharpening (which is what I need).  I find that this system gets average knives Sashimi Sharp.

 

 

Is that the Classic or the Curve?

Senecio
1734 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3033544 8-Feb-2023 14:59
Send private message quote this post

I have the Warthog curve. It’s a decent sharpener for average knives. If you’re looking to invest is better quality knives then I would suggest looking at the classic over the curve.



networkn
Networkn
28656 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3033546 8-Feb-2023 15:08
Send private message quote this post

MikeAqua:

 

I used the Warthog sharpening system with 325, 600 and 1,000 grit hones.

 

Absolutely idiot proof sharpening (which is what I need).  I find that this system gets average knives Sashimi Sharp.

 

 

So much this. It's the easiest and foolproof way to get your knifes sharp. They have excellent support and idiot-proof guides. Some of the best money I spent in 2021. Classic is the way to go. Buy one cry once.

 

I have lots of nice knifes, I like 7" Santoku's the most, but recently I bought a Dalstrong as something a bit different. I've mostly leaned toward German ones

 

https://nz-dalstrong.glopalstore.com/collections/shadow-black-series/products/shadow-black-series-7-santoku-knife

 

My only complaint with this is the very end of it is relatively pointy which is a fraction uncomfortable. It's a conversation starter though.

 

 

 

If I could only use one knife ever again:

 

https://www.amazon.com/Wusthof-Culinar-7-Inch-Hollow-Santoku/dp/B00005MEHE/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_pdt_img_top?ie=UTF8

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 