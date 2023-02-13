heavenlywild:

I feel we are going to face a lot more severe weather due to climate change. Anyway, I am now keen to look at purchasing a power kit for home that can power the essential items at home for a temporary time:
- Fridge
- TV
- Microwave
- Charge phones
- Computers
- Potentially charging the EV (although not too important)
I have seen the Ecoflow power kit solutions. They vary from $800 up to 7k.
I am looking for something that could last say, 6-12 hours to support the above appliances.
Is something like this sufficient?
https://www.torpedo7.co.nz/products/0NG1B23AAAA/title/river-portable-power-station---288wh
Or this one?
https://www.torpedo7.co.nz/products/0NG1B23ABAA/title/river-pro-portable-power-station