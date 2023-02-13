heavenlywild:

I feel we are going to face a lot more severe weather due to climate change. Anyway, I am now keen to look at purchasing a power kit for home that can power the essential items at home for a temporary time:

Fridge

TV

Microwave

Charge phones

Computers

Potentially charging the EV (although not too important)

I have seen the Ecoflow power kit solutions. They vary from $800 up to 7k.

I am looking for something that could last say, 6-12 hours to support the above appliances.

Is something like this sufficient?

https://www.torpedo7.co.nz/products/0NG1B23AAAA/title/river-portable-power-station---288wh

Or this one?

https://www.torpedo7.co.nz/products/0NG1B23ABAA/title/river-pro-portable-power-station