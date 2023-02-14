Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Where is the best place to sell things??
#303498 14-Feb-2023 17:28
We are trying to sell a lot of things from cars (X2), a caravan, shoes, tools (circular saw, heat gun, compound mitre saw etc...), t-shirts, Heated Towel Rail, Wetsuits, Snorkelling gear, Lamps etc...

 

We have got them all listed on Facebook Market Place and Trademe, but northing is getting sold :-( . and there has been NO interest in the cars or caravan ether!

 

I have tried to list one of the cars on AutoTrader, but all I got out of that was a scammer 😢 and a truck load of spam! (I am just about to pull my listing off there!).

 

Does Any one know anywhere use I can list my things to sell?

 

Thanks!

  #3036486 14-Feb-2023 17:35
Asking price can be the difference between making sales or not.

$1 reserve auctions can gather a lot of attention, however there's always the risk that something actually sells for a dollar.

 

Try to provide as many key words as possible within the listing, and provide as much info as possible.

 

Good quality pictures help a lot too.

 

Mention that prices are negotiable.

  #3036487 14-Feb-2023 17:38
1) Given the state of emergency, probably find a lot of buyers are otherwise engaged

 

2) Anything will sell if the price is right, perhaps review what other similar items are actually going for and check if you are about right

