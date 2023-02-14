We are trying to sell a lot of things from cars (X2), a caravan, shoes, tools (circular saw, heat gun, compound mitre saw etc...), t-shirts, Heated Towel Rail, Wetsuits, Snorkelling gear, Lamps etc...

We have got them all listed on Facebook Market Place and Trademe, but northing is getting sold :-( . and there has been NO interest in the cars or caravan ether!

I have tried to list one of the cars on AutoTrader, but all I got out of that was a scammer 😢 and a truck load of spam! (I am just about to pull my listing off there!).

Does Any one know anywhere use I can list my things to sell?

Thanks!