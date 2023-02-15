I’m looking at getting a Japanese Casio G Shock from Chrono24.co.nz as is less expensive than Amazon US.
Anyone with any first hand experience with this site?
Thanks in advance
Ah, I just clicked that the difference is the GST which Amazon adds to total - whereas Chrono24 state ”Customs duty and import taxes may be incurred in addition to the price listed above.”
Which I suspect means they will.
I don't think GST gets added on at the border unless you're over $1000. So, if the store doesn't pay the NZ GST, it's effectively GST free. I've experienced this with several smaller offshore retailers - it's only the big ones like Amazon that pay attention to the NZ tax law change that Labour introduced a few years ago