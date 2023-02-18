Gurezaemon

No, not the Mutton Birds song, although it's one of their best, but also one of their darkest.

What do you own that makes you happy each time you use it? Specifically, something good quality for which cheaper versions might do the job?

For me, it is my Stihl MS170 chainsaw — it just works™.

It's such a step up from the cheapy Jobmate chainsaws that were a pain to start and to keep running. The Stihl starts on the first try even after a year in the shed, with no complaints. It's handled cutting up many, many m3 of firewood, as well as tidying up a decent sized kowhai that came down a few days back. It comes with a nifty chain sharpener doohickey that keeps it in prime cutting condition.

My tradie neighbour borrowed it for a similar task, and was so impressed he's already ordered his own one.