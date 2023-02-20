aaristotle

Finally got our power back after 6 days (rural Whangarei) along with landline ( & ADSL) but still no Spark mobile reception (Maungaru tower).

I am on the Electric Kiwi Prepay plan and noticed on the phone app we were billed as using our regular amount of power each day during the week it was out. It looks like they have used the data from the previous week's days as an estimate. When I chatted to Electric Kiwi they told me once the data came through it would correct. I had to explain that that data will never exist as the power has been off continuously to the meter for the week. I think they then understood the issue. Data is flowing again for power usage from the point it came on, however 36 hours later the app still hasn't corrected.

I assume they will fix this over the next few days, but just wanted others to check that your billing is correct or eventually fixed if you have been affected by an outage.

Now back to clearing our flooded orchard and pulling out 800 drowned trees.