About 30 months ago we purchase a King Koil bed, and within 6-12 months the mattress started to form noticeable contours where we sleep. It's only gotten worse since then, and at this point it is really sagging and giving me a sore back. I've finally gotten around to going back to the retailer (Harvey Norman) about this.

 

I'm sure there won't be any issues having it either repaired or replaced, but I'm naturally concerned any repair or replacement will just do the same thing. And I've now read previous threads that about King Koil that don't inspire a lot of confidence.

 

So I'm thinking it's worth considering getting another make. At this point we don't mind spending more to get something better (and longer lasting).

 

What do you all recommend?

A handful of years ago now, we also purchased a King Koil, and the exact same thing happened.  Not sure why we changed as we have always gone with Sealy, but the deal was good and the bed seemed to be a premium model, so attracted by the boxing day sale in the heat of the moment we pulled the trigger.  As it turns out a bad decision.    

 

Once delivered we settled in to enjoy a wonderful sleep, nope.  Found the mattress weirdly uncomfortable with a hard edge, and it was so damn hot!  Like there was no air circulation.  We started noticing the sinking just like you after about 6 months, and our sleep started to really suffer. The mattress was supposed to be firm, but it became quite soft and 'sinky' quickly.  We lasted a little over 12 months then went back to HN.  King Koil (or rather the company AH Beard I think?) took it away, and after a couple of weeks we got it back, they claimed to have replaced some of the foam layers as they had 'prematurely failed'.    

 

Well would't you know it, 6 months or so later the same thing started to happen.  We held out as long as we could but after another 12 or so months we had had enough and couldn't wait to get rid of the bed.  Seemed no point getting it repaired again, and we started to get into the argument as to what amount of compression was "normal" vs a failure.  Sleep is too important and as we get older our body isn't as forgiving.  We went straight back to HN and got a Sealy, what we should have done in the first place...what bliss!!!  

 

While appearing to be a premium brand, I have been telling anyone looking for a bed to give them a very wide berth.  The salesperson we were dealing with at HN didn't admit it directly, but it was obvious that the return rate or complaints from customers on this brand were more than others. They didn't seem at all surprised at our experience.   

 

Each to their own, but we have always had a very good run out of Sealy beds, and won't ever buy anything else after this experience.  It's an expensive purchase to get wrong.  

 

TLDR:  King Koil bad, Sealy good. 

 

                




Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity - Robert J Hanlon

