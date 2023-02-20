About 30 months ago we purchase a King Koil bed, and within 6-12 months the mattress started to form noticeable contours where we sleep. It's only gotten worse since then, and at this point it is really sagging and giving me a sore back. I've finally gotten around to going back to the retailer (Harvey Norman) about this.
I'm sure there won't be any issues having it either repaired or replaced, but I'm naturally concerned any repair or replacement will just do the same thing. And I've now read previous threads that about King Koil that don't inspire a lot of confidence.
So I'm thinking it's worth considering getting another make. At this point we don't mind spending more to get something better (and longer lasting).
What do you all recommend?