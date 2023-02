Sometime ago, someone casually said they sold goods in The Marketplace.

I am now interested. I have never used Trade Me (for selling nor purchasing), but all my internet searches come back to Trade Me.

I want to sell something for a fixed price. The item is too bulky to be shipped, so the buyer would have to pick up.

I cannot find a site which tells me what the difference is between Trade Me and The Marketplace.

So, is there a difference?