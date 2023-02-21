Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic TradeMe slow the last few weeks?
spacedog

420 posts

Ultimate Geek


#303596 21-Feb-2023 09:58
Is it just me or has TradeMe been increasingly unreliable and slow the last month or so?

 

I routinely find that if I click Add to Watchlist, or Add to Cart, TradeMe will display a spinning circle and it will spin for 15-30 seconds before completing the action. Sometimes it never completes at all and then if I reload the page, I'm logged out and forced to log back in again.

 

Even going to MyTradeMe and trying to load my Watchlist, Items Won, Sold or Lost can have the same result.  I'm on a fibre connection and I don't seem to have these kinds of issues with other sites.  And generally TradeMe has been pretty responsive, but as of late, it seems like the hamsters in the server room are routinely on smoko breaks?

 

 

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12390 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3039928 21-Feb-2023 10:06
Yup, its their "new" layout etc and whatever is driving it is obviously underpowered. Have sent them a message advising they need to look at its usage because its killing the site.

 

 




hsvhel
903 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3039932 21-Feb-2023 10:16
you are bang on, its a PITA recently to use on the regular

 

 

Eva888
1470 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3039933 21-Feb-2023 10:17
Good to know it’s not just mine.



richms
25824 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3039934 21-Feb-2023 10:18
I have found that sometimes its fast as I would expect, but when its slow its REALLY slow. And sometimes seems to be falling back to loading the whole page instead of just refreshing the part that needs to change like they are clearly trying to make it do.




spacedog

420 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3039936 21-Feb-2023 10:23
Ok, good to know it's not me because it's excruciatingly slow at times now...

Mehrts
712 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3039938 21-Feb-2023 10:25
Yep, I've noticed the snails pace on more than one occasion. Sometimes failing to load completely.

richms
25824 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3039940 21-Feb-2023 10:31
I have taken to middle click opening everything in a new tab so it fully loads things instead of doing the fancy stuff, seems more reliable even if a little slower each time, the lack of long freeze up makes it faster overall.




mrdrifter
494 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3039950 21-Feb-2023 10:53
It's been getting slower and slower, but the new design has definitely made it worse. My understanding is they are looking at re-architecting the back end to help improve things as the current architecture is getting pretty old.

reven
3600 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3039972 21-Feb-2023 11:22
With afterpay I havent been able to buy stuff through several different browsers/operating systems.

 

 

 

I've had to add it to my wishlist then buy it on my phone.

 

Not sure if happening with Ping payments/bank transfers.

