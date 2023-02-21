Is it just me or has TradeMe been increasingly unreliable and slow the last month or so?

I routinely find that if I click Add to Watchlist, or Add to Cart, TradeMe will display a spinning circle and it will spin for 15-30 seconds before completing the action. Sometimes it never completes at all and then if I reload the page, I'm logged out and forced to log back in again.

Even going to MyTradeMe and trying to load my Watchlist, Items Won, Sold or Lost can have the same result. I'm on a fibre connection and I don't seem to have these kinds of issues with other sites. And generally TradeMe has been pretty responsive, but as of late, it seems like the hamsters in the server room are routinely on smoko breaks?