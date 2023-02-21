Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand FM Radio Transmission Polarisations
#303609 21-Feb-2023 22:28
Hi there.

 

 

 

Would anyone know if there is a website or Database that lists Current NZ FM Radio stations Transmission Sites plus other Information such as Transmission Power, Polarisation etc.

 

As like VHF/UHF TV using Horizontal/Vertical Polarisations I'm aware that FM Transmissions follow the same Protocol but also use Circular Polarity.

 

I spent a bit of time checking out RSM but found it's not exactly the most Web Friendly site to use.

 

 

 

Any Help would be great.

 

I'm located in the Bay of Plenty Whakatane Region and have for Years received FM from all over.

 

Usually, i would use my Feild Strength Meter Coupled to my Outdoor Antenna and do a H/V Comparison.

 

A Quik access Database would be awesome.

 

 

 

Cheers:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #3040419 21-Feb-2023 23:10
There used to be a really good one of these sites for the TV transmitters and repeaters around the country, but it disappeared after analogue was shutdown.

 

As to radio, none that I know of - although I'd be interested too. I know they used to make something like this in book form but that was in the 90s.

