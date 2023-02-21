Hi there.

Would anyone know if there is a website or Database that lists Current NZ FM Radio stations Transmission Sites plus other Information such as Transmission Power, Polarisation etc.

As like VHF/UHF TV using Horizontal/Vertical Polarisations I'm aware that FM Transmissions follow the same Protocol but also use Circular Polarity.

I spent a bit of time checking out RSM but found it's not exactly the most Web Friendly site to use.

Any Help would be great.

I'm located in the Bay of Plenty Whakatane Region and have for Years received FM from all over.

Usually, i would use my Feild Strength Meter Coupled to my Outdoor Antenna and do a H/V Comparison.

A Quik access Database would be awesome.

Cheers: