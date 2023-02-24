Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Census 2023 - How do StatsNZ decide which form to send out
I received a big envelope with paper forms as well as how to do it online instructions - I live in Whanganui and am officially an Old Aged Pensioner.
Two of my adult children each received a small envelope with only an online Census code. One lives in the Hutt Valley, the other in Kāpiti, and both are working age.

 

How did StatsNZ decide which to send out?

 

  • Did they do a scarily privacy-busting data match between Local Government / LINZ land records and the electoral rolls to work out a likely demographic profile address by address?
  • Did they do it by mesh block based on the rate of electronic returns in 2018?
  • Did they take a broader brush Local Government Area or Electorate based approach?
  • Or ...?

 

In December last year I saw a guy 'snooping' around peoples houses.

 

After I walked around the block, I came across him again on another street. This time the guy was down someone's driveway.

 

I asked the guy what he was doing.

 

He said he is was noting down characteristics of houses. I presume this would include his estimated number of occupants, number of vehicles in the driveway and if it looked to be lived in.

 

 

 

I guess this is the person that would have valuated if you would complete it online or the option of by post?

 

I think they interrogate on every known aspect as possible and more money thrown as they have sent a person to spend a minute looking at every house.

 

 

 

 

 

I was wondering what he was doing as my area has had many break-ins.

