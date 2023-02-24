I received a big envelope with paper forms as well as how to do it online instructions - I live in Whanganui and am officially an Old Aged Pensioner.
Two of my adult children each received a small envelope with only an online Census code. One lives in the Hutt Valley, the other in Kāpiti, and both are working age.
How did StatsNZ decide which to send out?
- Did they do a scarily privacy-busting data match between Local Government / LINZ land records and the electoral rolls to work out a likely demographic profile address by address?
- Did they do it by mesh block based on the rate of electronic returns in 2018?
- Did they take a broader brush Local Government Area or Electorate based approach?
- Or ...?