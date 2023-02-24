In December last year I saw a guy 'snooping' around peoples houses.

After I walked around the block, I came across him again on another street. This time the guy was down someone's driveway.

I asked the guy what he was doing.

He said he is was noting down characteristics of houses. I presume this would include his estimated number of occupants, number of vehicles in the driveway and if it looked to be lived in.

I guess this is the person that would have valuated if you would complete it online or the option of by post?

I think they interrogate on every known aspect as possible and more money thrown as they have sent a person to spend a minute looking at every house.

I was wondering what he was doing as my area has had many break-ins.