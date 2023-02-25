Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi all, after some advice/opinions on the following.

We have a 4 year old Haier freezer were the auto- defrost had packed up. Freezer cost $1400. Contacted Haier online and they said only has a 2 year warranty. Mentioned CGA and then they said they would pay for parts and we pay for travel and labour. Told them I would think about it.

Anyway I'm now thinking I should go to Harvey Normans about it as that is were I bought it. I also think it should be covered by the CGA.

So questions -

1 - is it a CGA thing so should cost me nothing to get fixed

2 - what's people's experience been like getting HN to honor CGA issues

3 - if they refuse, do I pay to get it fixed and then take them to the disputes tribunal.


Thanks in advance


Mike

I suggest talking to HN in a friendly way initially, rather than a demanding way. Most people will try to be helpful if approached reasonably. If they're not helpful you could ask if this is covered by the consumer guarantees act, rather than telling them or demanding anything. If that doesn't work then you can try being a little more demanding.

 

This consumer article says fridges and freezers should last for 10 - 11 years. You could print that and have that in your back pocket to show to HN if they're not helpful.

I've just had HN repair a tumble dryer, 6 months out of warranty. There were no questions asked at all, they waited for the repair agents quote and accepted a repair.

Your experience may differ, as HN are franchised, so not all may be as easy to deal with.

Agree with @timmmay.  The retailer has the responsibility to make right under the CGA.  A freezer should last longer than 4 years, and no this shouldn't cost you anything.  Haier are clearly trying it on, or don't understand NZ law.  




Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity - Robert J Hanlon

