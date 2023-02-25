Hi all, after some advice/opinions on the following.



We have a 4 year old Haier freezer were the auto- defrost had packed up. Freezer cost $1400. Contacted Haier online and they said only has a 2 year warranty. Mentioned CGA and then they said they would pay for parts and we pay for travel and labour. Told them I would think about it.



Anyway I'm now thinking I should go to Harvey Normans about it as that is were I bought it. I also think it should be covered by the CGA.



So questions -



1 - is it a CGA thing so should cost me nothing to get fixed



2 - what's people's experience been like getting HN to honor CGA issues



3 - if they refuse, do I pay to get it fixed and then take them to the disputes tribunal.





Thanks in advance





Mike