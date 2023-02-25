Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Weak password? I'm confused
ANglEAUT

1793 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#303657 25-Feb-2023 22:32
❓ Why is this system telling me that 40 random characters is a weak password?

 

 

Yes, this 12 character password is strong?

 

 

 




michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11385 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3041997 25-Feb-2023 22:39
“Cannot extend 40 characters”

Highly likely they’ve got limitations that can’t support longish passwords. In those cases I’ll do any number between 5-10 less than what their maximum requirements are as the password is still long and secure.




Behodar
8779 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3042001 25-Feb-2023 22:55
That password doesn't exceed 40 characters. I can see no logical reason for it to have failed.

 

I remember back in the days of reusing the same password for everything, one of the Linux password libraries would always tell me that my password, a random string of letters and numbers, was based on a dictionary word. I'm sure no dictionary word starts with "fn7".

nzkc
1120 posts

Uber Geek


  #3042003 25-Feb-2023 23:07
Whilst it says "cannot exceed 40 chars" your password is 40 chars. I'd have deleted one character at a time till it accepted it.

 

As for it showing the 12 char password as secure vs your 40 one as not. I expect that is just poor UI and they're _really_ saying its invalid (outside of their requirements).



ANglEAUT

1793 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3042005 25-Feb-2023 23:11
Tried removing just 1 character & it still failed.

 

Sweet spot seems to be 13-25 characters with a result of "stronger"

 

 




nzkc
1120 posts

Uber Geek


  #3042006 25-Feb-2023 23:12
ANglEAUT:

 

Tried removing just 1 character & it still failed.

 

Sweet spot seems to be 13-25 characters with a result of "stronger"

 

 

🤷

1024kb
1144 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3042008 26-Feb-2023 00:06
Just because the form field captures passwords, that does not, by any means, imply that the web designer had any knowledge or understanding of password security.




