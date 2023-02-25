❓ Why is this system telling me that 40 random characters is a weak password?
Yes, this 12 character password is strong?
That password doesn't exceed 40 characters. I can see no logical reason for it to have failed.
I remember back in the days of reusing the same password for everything, one of the Linux password libraries would always tell me that my password, a random string of letters and numbers, was based on a dictionary word. I'm sure no dictionary word starts with "fn7".
Whilst it says "cannot exceed 40 chars" your password is 40 chars. I'd have deleted one character at a time till it accepted it.
As for it showing the 12 char password as secure vs your 40 one as not. I expect that is just poor UI and they're _really_ saying its invalid (outside of their requirements).
Tried removing just 1 character & it still failed.
Sweet spot seems to be 13-25 characters with a result of "stronger"
🤷