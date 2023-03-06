Need to send a passport overseas for renewal and finding NZ Post has made this unnecessarily difficult, unless you pay for a courier service of course…



Ideally it’s a tracked/registered product but I’m not worried how long it takes.



NZ Post is forcing you to book and pay online by only offering Tracked Economy product online and not in store. In store is only Economy(un tracked) or courier and it’s subject to a extra $5 service fee.



So to send it tracked economy I need to print off a paper label, go to the shop with a roll of packing tape to stick it on a bag that I’ll need buy in store.



I don’t understand why I can’t take my documents to the shop, write the address and ship it tracked. Have I missed something?



