Is discussing your salary legal?
BlueShift

1646 posts

Uber Geek


#303787 9-Mar-2023 10:26
One for all the amateur employment lawyers out there:

 

 

 

In the US, and various other jurisdictions, it is explicitly illegal to prevent employees discussing their salaries with each other.

 

I'd like to know if this is the case in NZ. I know a lot of Kiwi folk are reluctant to reveal what they earn, and a lot of employers are very happy to encourage that mindset.

 

But I recently heard of an employer stating that their staff are not allowed to reveal their salaries to each other. It doesn't stop the staff whispering in private, but it does mean that in salary negotiations it wouldn't be easy to say, "Well Joe gets $20K more than me for the same job".

 

Sounds dodgy to me.

reven
3604 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3047942 9-Mar-2023 10:36
a quick goolge https://privacy.org.nz/tools/knowledge-base/view/452#:~:text=No,%20only%20if%20you've,is%20governed%20by%20employment%20law.

 

Can my employer require me to keep my salary secret?
No, only if you’ve agreed to keep your salary secret in your employment contract.

 

While your salary is your personal information, the Privacy Act doesn’t require you to keep it confidential. The question is governed by employment law. If your employer has added this term or condition to your employment contract you may want to discuss the need for secrecy with your employer before you accept it or seek legal advice.

 

 

 

Pretty sure every employment contract Ive ever seen has said you cannot discuss however. 

Geektastic
17271 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3047943 9-Mar-2023 10:37
IANAL

 

 

 

However FWIW I would think that - unless specifically prohibited by a contract clause - it would be pretty hard to find a way to actually take action against an employee for this.

 

 

 

Not that that would prevent a certain kind of employer from making your life miserable anyway.





tchart
2215 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3047951 9-Mar-2023 10:42
AFAIK it’s not illegal and I don’t think they can prevent you from discussing.

As you alluded to employers don’t encourage it because it helps them keep salaries low(er) since you really have no idea what you’re actually worth.

They will also usually say “don’t discuss because we are paying you more” and they don’t want to create bad morale - but without discussion who would know - you might actually be getting under paid etc.

On the flip side there is a similar situation with posting salary ranges for positions. They almost never put a range in NZ. I have noticed that some states in the US now require a salary range and I have seen employers skirt this by putting a silly range of 50k to 500k. Which is basically the same as not putting a range.

Government jobs in NZ will usually put a grade with a job description eg A-Z and these usually match a narrower salary range (which is public information)



tchart
2215 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3047954 9-Mar-2023 10:45
reven:

Pretty sure every employment contract Ive ever seen has said you cannot discuss however. 



Really? It’s been a while but I don’t recall ever seeing that in one of my contracts.

reven
3604 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3047957 9-Mar-2023 10:47
nope I was wrong.  Got curious and re-read mine, doesnt mention it.  

elpenguino
2721 posts

Uber Geek


  #3048010 9-Mar-2023 10:58
I have had this clause in a contract from my current employer, which I ignored as I am pretty sure it wouldn't be enforceable or legal for my low level position.

 

Also had a restraint of trade clause , which I would have ignored. Both of these clauses were unilaterally withdrawn by the employer on legal advice.

 

Just an example of over reach from our corporate over lords while a certain chap was head of HR.

 

 

 

Kiwis certainly are reluctant to discuss it with colleagues or even friends. It's always a bit awkward when you start the ball rolling and don't get a response !

 

But knowledge is power so don't be kept in the dark and fed on BS like a mushroom.




