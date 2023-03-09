One for all the amateur employment lawyers out there:

In the US, and various other jurisdictions, it is explicitly illegal to prevent employees discussing their salaries with each other.

I'd like to know if this is the case in NZ. I know a lot of Kiwi folk are reluctant to reveal what they earn, and a lot of employers are very happy to encourage that mindset.

But I recently heard of an employer stating that their staff are not allowed to reveal their salaries to each other. It doesn't stop the staff whispering in private, but it does mean that in salary negotiations it wouldn't be easy to say, "Well Joe gets $20K more than me for the same job".

Sounds dodgy to me.