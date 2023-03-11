The whole TM searching is woefull compared to the old site. Go back 3 or 4 years (about the time the current CEO started?) and the site used to work pretty well. Searching worked as expected, filters could be applied, but with the new site variant it's just broken. Search returns things that aren't in the words you searched for, and silently restricts the search to some random category that it thinks you want to search for, even if that excludes 90% of the relevant results.

Even the responsiveness of the site is terribly slow. Page load times are incredibly slow when searching compared to other marketplace type sites.

The biggest issue is they don't seem interested in resolving these problems - essentially they seem quite disinterested in any feedback of the site shortfalls.