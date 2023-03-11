My $50 two battery 10 year old Warehouse drill died. Rest in peace you will be missed. There's nothing equivalently cheap in the major shops. Deep breath check TradeMe.
Sorting cordless drills by price is not possible. Lowest price sort, buy now, new, in that category leaves me trawling through $3 drill bits and extensions. Once again reminds me why TradeMe is my marketplace of last resort. TradeMe oh TradeMe..
TradeMe is not a classic monopoly. Barrier to entry is not high. Yet many have tried miserably and failed miserably. Is TradeMe a monopoly?