gzt

gzt

14333 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#303818 11-Mar-2023 11:52
My $50 two battery 10 year old Warehouse drill died. Rest in peace you will be missed. There's nothing equivalently cheap in the major shops. Deep breath check TradeMe.

Sorting cordless drills by price is not possible. Lowest price sort, buy now, new, in that category leaves me trawling through $3 drill bits and extensions. Once again reminds me why TradeMe is my marketplace of last resort. TradeMe oh TradeMe..

TradeMe is not a classic monopoly. Barrier to entry is not high. Yet many have tried miserably and failed miserably. Is TradeMe a monopoly?

toejam316
1202 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3048899 11-Mar-2023 11:59
Nope. Facebook has eaten their lunch pretty fantastically. A lot of stuff on Trademe is drop shipped junk and stuff from in trade vendors, these days.




gzt

gzt

14333 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3048901 11-Mar-2023 12:07
toejam316: Nope. Facebook has eaten their lunch pretty fantastically.

Ah. Well I'm unlikely to go anywhere near that.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12428 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3048907 11-Mar-2023 12:42
TradeMe unfortunately is a complete mess when it comes to listings. They allow people to list anywhere, and manipulate listing pricing so their products come up regardless how close to what you're after the search is.

 

Search for a car $2-5k. Get cars $20k+. Its because they allow the sellers to put down the price they want, and a price range - they fake the price range so it appears in the lower price bracket, but the asking price is a lot higher. 

 

 




xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12428 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3048908 11-Mar-2023 12:44
And FB is FULL of scammers..... trying to sell an item there now, and its amazing how many scammers hit me up for it. Dragged one along this morning for a ride. Played along right until they sent me the link for the money. 

 

 




Beccara
1456 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3048915 11-Mar-2023 13:22
Oh dont get me started on the listed "in Auckland" but the ad states international shipping, no way to filter them out. If I wanted to wait a month for an item i'd goto ebay or aliexpress




gzt

gzt

14333 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3048917 11-Mar-2023 13:33
xpd:

TradeMe unfortunately is a complete mess when it comes to listings. They allow people to list anywhere, and manipulate listing pricing so their products come up regardless how close to what you're after the search is.


Indeed. It's bad for users and very silly. TM should charge some kind of placement advertising fee and make that part of the system for sellers that can afford it instead of this random mess for users.

Behodar
8804 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3048920 11-Mar-2023 13:39
gzt: 
Indeed. It's bad for users and very silly. TM should charge some kind of placement advertising fee and make that part of the system for sellers that can afford it instead of this random mess for users.

 

As long as they actually police it. I moderate on another forum and you wouldn't believe the number of people who post ads as regular forum topics instead of going through the (paid) advertising system. I don't know why they even bother; the vast majority get caught by filters and never even appear on the site, and the few that slip through the tracks are typically deleted within minutes.



RunningMan
7402 posts

Uber Geek


  #3048925 11-Mar-2023 14:21
The whole TM searching is woefull compared to the old site. Go back 3 or 4 years (about the time the current CEO started?) and the site used to work pretty well. Searching worked as expected, filters could be applied, but with the new site variant it's just broken. Search returns things that aren't in the words you searched for, and silently restricts the search to some random category that it thinks you want to search for, even if that excludes 90% of the relevant results.

 

Even the responsiveness of the site is terribly slow. Page load times are incredibly slow when searching compared to other marketplace type sites.

 

The biggest issue is they don't seem interested in resolving these problems - essentially they seem quite disinterested in any feedback of the site shortfalls.

deadlyllama
1191 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3048926 11-Mar-2023 14:23
gzt: My $50 two battery 10 year old Warehouse drill died. Rest in peace you will be missed. There's nothing equivalently cheap in the major shops. Deep breath check TradeMe.

Sorting cordless drills by price is not possible. Lowest price sort, buy now, new, in that category leaves me trawling through $3 drill bits and extensions. Once again reminds me why TradeMe is my marketplace of last resort. TradeMe oh TradeMe..

TradeMe is not a classic monopoly. Barrier to entry is not high. Yet many have tried miserably and failed miserably. Is TradeMe a monopoly?

 

Searching with Condition: used helps a lot.  But I'll always search FB Marketplace first.  Cash on pickup only though!

 

TradeMe is in "squeeze more money out of it" mode.  Ever increasing success & listing fees, search gets harder and harder to find things.   The barrier to entry is marketing and mindshare.  You need enough buyers for people to want to sell, and you need enough sellers for people to bother buying.  FB did well to slurp up the buy/sell/swap groups that had sprouted organically, into Marketplace.

 

If you wanted to take on TM you'd probably start in a niche market, then grow from there.

 

I thought Trademe dropped its expired auctions search a year or two back, and only recently discovered that it's still there, the UI just hid it too well.  If they do usability testing it's not for that feature!

RunningMan
7402 posts

Uber Geek


  #3048928 11-Mar-2023 14:32
deadlyllama:[snip]  If they do usability testing it's not for that feature!

 

 

That's the real key - the user experiance is dreadful - the same feature works differently, and will be located in a different place on the page depending on what page you are on. The reason you can't find the expired auction search is because it simply isn't there except on a search results page, so you have to do a dummy search, then apply a filter, then do your actiual search.

