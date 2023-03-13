Even though I grew up in Auckland, I realised I have never actually taken a date to a nice/fancy/romantic restaurant in Auckland. I'm driving up there this week to visit family, and will be taking my girlfriend with me. I'd like to take her out for a romantic dinner while I'm up there, but have no idea where.

Googling brings up many suggestions but some are way too expensive (like $150pp and rising) and some are a bit *too* fancy, going by the menus. I'm reasonably open to trying new things, though my partner is probably a little more conservative with her tastes - not a fan of too much red meat, not really a seafood person - so that limits the options somewhat.

What do people recommend? Something that has a romantic ambience and good food without needing a second mortgage.