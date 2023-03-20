Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Email regarding our business not trademarked.
turtleattacks

527 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#303919 20-Mar-2023 11:45
Hi team, 

We have a business in New Zealand that's health service-related. 

Today, we got an email regarding our domain name, and business name not being trademarked and is at risk of rip-offs. 

I assume this is just the type of email we can ignore? 

 

tripp
3732 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3052292 20-Mar-2023 11:51
yes it will be some one / company that will next offer to do it for you with a nice markup.  You can do it all yourself at https://www.iponz.govt.nz/about-ip/trade-marks/

Silvrav
167 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3052293 20-Mar-2023 11:58
As tripp stated, its purely a marketing email in the hopes that you will contract with them to get it sorted for you. Most of these are shotgun approach - flick out thousands of emails like this in the hope some stick.

zocster
1943 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3052295 20-Mar-2023 12:03
You should start here and do it yourself. 



PolicyGuy
1433 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3052323 20-Mar-2023 13:15
And also consider reporting this spam (or "unsolicited commercial electronic messages" as they're officially called) to DIA here: https://www.reportspam.co.nz/

