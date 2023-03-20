turtleattacks

Hi team,
We have a business in New Zealand that's health service-related.
Today, we got an email regarding our domain name, and business name not being trademarked and is at risk of rip-offs.
I assume this is just the type of email we can ignore?
yes it will be some one / company that will next offer to do it for you with a nice markup. You can do it all yourself at https://www.iponz.govt.nz/about-ip/trade-marks/
As tripp stated, its purely a marketing email in the hopes that you will contract with them to get it sorted for you. Most of these are shotgun approach - flick out thousands of emails like this in the hope some stick.
And also consider reporting this spam (or "unsolicited commercial electronic messages" as they're officially called) to DIA here: https://www.reportspam.co.nz/