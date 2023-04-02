Something a bit more "out there"...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Max_Headroom_signal_hijacking

I found out about this (for the first time) today. Although I doubt anyone on here saw it live - unless you happened to be living in Chicago in 1987 - it strikes me as crazy that someone would go to all that effort, not to mention the expense - of doing this for 90 seconds. And it's a weird video...no political message, no marketing message, just some weird guy dressed up as Max Headroom talking weird crap.

Has anything like this ever happened on New Zealand television?