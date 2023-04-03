turtleattacks

Hi guys,



I ordered some items from Aliexpress on the 21-Jan 2023 and although it looks like it has been shipped according to the seller, it never arrived in the country.



Given that it's about two months since the order, I had disputed the order but the seller kept on declining the refund and Aliexpress stepped in saying that it's been shipped.





It's not a lot of money, maybe like $20 but just a bit annoying.



I've had some great experiences with Aliexpress, where items arrived the next week. I think some items are bulk sent to a dispatch centre in New Zealand and then mailed out promptly from a New Zealand address in a new bag/parcel bag?

Anyone else had issues with Aliexpress?