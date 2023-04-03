Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Has anyone disputed an order from Aliexpress for non-delivery?
turtleattacks

533 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#304080 3-Apr-2023 09:13
Hi guys, 

I ordered some items from Aliexpress on the 21-Jan 2023 and although it looks like it has been shipped according to the seller, it never arrived in the country. 

Given that it's about two months since the order, I had disputed the order but the seller kept on declining the refund and Aliexpress stepped in saying that it's been shipped. 

 

It's not a lot of money, maybe like $20 but just a bit annoying. 

I've had some great experiences with Aliexpress, where items arrived the next week. I think some items are bulk sent to a dispatch centre in New Zealand and then mailed out promptly from a New Zealand address in a new bag/parcel bag? 

 

Anyone else had issues with Aliexpress? 

surfisup1000
5220 posts

Uber Geek


  #3058036 3-Apr-2023 09:15
I had one package I disputed after 3 or 4 months. They refunded me, then, the package arrived. Of course. 

CYaBro
3929 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3058038 3-Apr-2023 09:18
I’ve had to wait 4 months for an order in the past.
And have an order now that I placed back in Feb that’s not due to arrive until May 11.
Two months to dispute is probably to soon.

turtleattacks

533 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3058040 3-Apr-2023 09:19
CYaBro: I’ve had to wait 4 months for an order in the past.
And have an order now that I placed back in Feb that’s not due to arrive until May 11.
Two months to dispute is probably to soon.

 

 

 

Wonder why some items are so quick and some are.... so slow. 



Deanonzl
51 posts

Master Geek


  #3058045 3-Apr-2023 09:26
My order is almost the same, never arrived at the NZ border

 

Only a rewind spring for a chainsaw that I can't find anywhere else, so I need the part, not a refund.

allio
801 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3058066 3-Apr-2023 10:10
I disputed the last order I had in this situation as my purchaser protection was about to expire (i.e. Aliexpress was asking me to confirm receipt or it would happen automatically). The refund was processed pretty much instantly with the reason given as "purchaser protection expiring and goods not delivered" or something similar. Has your order hit the same point? I think it was closer to three months than two for me.

 

My missing order also showed up a few weeks after my refund.

 

The one time I've actually not had an order delivered it was a clearly scammy seller. They provided false shipping information and tried to talk me out of applying for a refund on Aliexpress, instead asking me for my Paypal details. Once I insisted on doing it through the Aliexpress system I was again refunded promptly.

SirHumphreyAppleby
2195 posts

Uber Geek


  #3058126 3-Apr-2023 10:37
allio:

 

I disputed the last order I had in this situation as my purchaser protection was about to expire (i.e. Aliexpress was asking me to confirm receipt or it would happen automatically). The refund was processed pretty much instantly with the reason given as "purchaser protection expiring and goods not delivered" or something similar. Has your order hit the same point? I think it was closer to three months than two for me.

 

AliExpress seems to have changed recently and made it more difficult to file disputes. You used to be able to open a dispute 10 days after an item shipped for logistics issues. That doesn't seem to be the case anymore, and you need to wait until after the estimated delivery date. You have 15 days to open a dispute after confirming delivery, which I assume means you can open a non-delivery dispute after it is automatically accepted, but to be on the safe side I would do it a day or two before the automatic delivery confirmation timeout.

