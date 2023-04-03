If you thought this was a thing of the past.



Panic and emotional pain as alleged deep-cover Russian spies vanish

Pair of suspected ‘illegals’ are thought to have been a married couple living separate lives in Brazil and Greece

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/apr/03/why-two-alleged-deep-cover-russian-spies-most-unusual-yet



""

Illegals often work in pairs as married couples, but the case of Campos Wittich and Tsalla is the first alleged example of two halves of an illegal couple working in separate countries with separate lives.

“We have very little doubt that they were married,” said the Greek official, adding that it was an unusual case. He claimed that the pair had engineered meetings in Greece, Cyprus and France in recent times, possibly romantic encounters mixed with espionage catch-ups.

Interviews in Greece and Brazil suggest both halves of the couple left emotional devastation in the wake of their hurried departures. Both had long-term romantic partners in their cover identities, who had no suspicion they were involved with Russian spies.

""

“Campos Wittich” and “Tsalla” – or Mr and Mrs Shmyrev, if the Greek authorities’ suspicions are correct – are probably already back in Russia, but at least four suspected illegals are now in detention, including a Russian with a Brazilian cover identity, jailed in Brazil after a decade-long mission in which he obtained a master’s in the US and gained an internship at the international criminal court in The Hague.

""

At the time of his disappearance, Campos Wittich had been making the final payments on a new headquarters he had acquired for the firm in downtown Rio. It was housed in a commercial building less than 50 meters from the US consulate.

""