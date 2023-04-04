Has anyone used these guys? Are they legit?
I am looking at a particular powerbank and so far this is the only website that I find I can order from that ships to NZ, albeit not cheap
ugh no - https://nz.trustpilot.com/review/u-buy.co.nz
any company who pays for fake reviews is someone to stay away from.
Lots of posts on Reddit around issues as well.
Which site is it and surely you can find it on amazon?
Amazon would have been the obvious choice but as soon as I set delivery address to NZ, the item becomes unavailable.
I have account with NZ Post Youshop but their sea freight service is currently unavailable for shipping powerbanks so not going to risk placing an order and having it stuck at the warehouse.