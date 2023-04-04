Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#304098 4-Apr-2023 11:36
Has anyone used these guys? Are they legit?

 

I am looking at a particular powerbank and so far this is the only website that I find I can order from that ships to NZ, albeit not cheap

  #3058815 4-Apr-2023 12:00
ugh no - https://nz.trustpilot.com/review/u-buy.co.nz

 

any company who pays for fake reviews is someone to stay away from.

 

Lots of posts on Reddit around issues as well.

 

 

 

Which site is it and surely you can find it on amazon?

  #3058817 4-Apr-2023 12:11
They seem to just list other companies stuff and assume they can get things drop shipped here. Everything on it I have found elsewhere for less.

 

 




  #3058822 4-Apr-2023 12:18
Amazon would have been the obvious choice but as soon as I set delivery address to NZ, the item becomes unavailable.

 

I have account with NZ Post Youshop but their sea freight service is currently unavailable for shipping powerbanks so not going to risk placing an order and having it stuck at the warehouse.



  #3058829 4-Apr-2023 12:29
Well you can risk if they can get it here or not, but why this particular powerbank?




