ShobbysLead

Easter Egg Hunt: WIN a Playstation 5 bundle & more! at Mighty Ape NZ
They made a woopsie and one of the pages is linked.
A couple of these clues are... vague, to say the least.
They also seem to be one category short this year. Will one category have 2 eggs? Won't that be fun to find out!
Got 3 so far.... without trying. Have stuck wife onto it, shes good at these things :D
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
6 down 2 to go. I've also just read the main page and the link to the yellow egg is intentional. To give newbies a head start. i see a number of comments saying that its much easier than previous years.
I'm stuck on:
Thunderbolt
Instant Memories
Instant memories was the first (and only) one i have got
Swap you one? lol
im also stuck on:
Happy to trade for them