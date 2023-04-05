ShobbysLead

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
MightyApe Easter Egg Hunt 2023
#304108 5-Apr-2023 09:45
Easter Egg Hunt: WIN a Playstation 5 bundle & more! at Mighty Ape NZ

They made a woopsie and one of the pages is linked.

A couple of these clues are... vague, to say the least.

  #3059234 5-Apr-2023 09:50
They also seem to be one category short this year. Will one category have 2 eggs? Won't that be fun to find out!

  #3059242 5-Apr-2023 10:22
Got 3 so far.... without trying. Have stuck wife onto it, shes good at these things :D

 

 




  #3059246 5-Apr-2023 10:42
6 down 2 to go. I've also just read the main page and the link to the yellow egg is intentional. To give newbies a head start. i see a number of comments saying that its much easier than previous years.

I'm stuck on:
Thunderbolt
Instant Memories



  #3059247 5-Apr-2023 10:44
Instant memories was the first (and only) one i have got

 

Swap you one? lol 

  #3059254 5-Apr-2023 10:52
im also stuck on:

 

Thunderbolt
Instant Memories

 

 

 

Happy to trade for them

  #3059260 5-Apr-2023 11:15
If it helps I can confirm one category has two eggs.

  #3059267 5-Apr-2023 11:27
Can you confirm which category it is?

