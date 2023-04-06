Thanks for these ten years @bartender and @linux.
I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Geekzone Price Comparison
Congratulations @PeterReader.
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Wise
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
Here we go ...
and