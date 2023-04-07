Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Pricespy.co.nz defunct now as a price comparison website?
#304139 7-Apr-2023 18:51
Hey Guys, 

Sorry if this is the wrong Forum, but I was looking through Pricespy and ran a comparison to priceme, and pricespy is frankly useless at it's namesake as a price spy - There's practically nothing listed any more. 

Is there a better price comparison site than pricespy, I'm guessing priceme or are retailers savvy and have rendered them defunct and just a waste of time?

E.g. searching for:Segway G30,

priceme lists:
pbtech, themarket, Ascent, Torpedo7, Jbhifi.

Pricespy lists:
Themarket only.

On a side note - If anyone's selling an e-scooter, I'm keen to hear them out haha.

Thanks Geekzoners :)

  #3060212 7-Apr-2023 18:52
Yes, wrong sub-forum. Moved.




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

And remember; no matter where you go, there you are.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
  #3060218 7-Apr-2023 19:47
Depends on the product.

 

It's annoying that they took away the discount percentage figure. 

