Hey Guys,
Sorry if this is the wrong Forum, but I was looking through Pricespy and ran a comparison to priceme, and pricespy is frankly useless at it's namesake as a price spy - There's practically nothing listed any more.
Is there a better price comparison site than pricespy, I'm guessing priceme or are retailers savvy and have rendered them defunct and just a waste of time?
E.g. searching for:Segway G30,
priceme lists:
pbtech, themarket, Ascent, Torpedo7, Jbhifi.
Pricespy lists:
Themarket only.
On a side note - If anyone's selling an e-scooter, I'm keen to hear them out haha.
Thanks Geekzoners :)