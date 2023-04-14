3puttssuck

I find the Rodd and Gunn tshirts to be fairly long lasting. You'd have to see if you like their styling.
Mr Vintage are good, they last ages. Superdry are also very good, though ironically I find the modern ones make me quite warm, hence not so dry.
I like the Chisel Ultimate Tee, from Farmers.
Chisel Ultimate Crew Tee, Light Green - T-shirts, Singlets & Polos (farmers.co.nz)
Quite a few colours, I've had some for about 2-3 years now with regular wear and they don't go out of shape.
Also available in a V-neck.