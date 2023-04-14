Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#304216 14-Apr-2023 09:54
Hi all,

 

Some of you have seen previous posts of mine being a proud father with my daughter killing it on guitar and bass.

 

Her band, The People, have been playing at various locations and getting fantastic feedback, and next month, is their biggest gig yet.

 

So if you are in the Auckland area and wanting to go somewhere on Saturday 13th May,  for good live music along with a beer and meal, come along to the Paraoa Brewing Co. :)

 

For a band consisting of 13-15 year olds, getting a prime time spot at a bar is huge for them - the Paraoa staff love them :)

 

The People 

 

  – 
May 13, 2023

 

 

 

 

Paraoa Brewing Company

 

 

719A Whangaparaoa Road

 

Stanmore Bay

 

Auckland0932

 

Price : $10 entry per person

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hope to see some of you there :)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

        Website - Photo Gallery

 

Kiwiblast is now open for Lego and Hot Wheels!

  #3063592 14-Apr-2023 11:07
Very cool. Followed the Instagram now.




