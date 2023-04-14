Hi all,

Some of you have seen previous posts of mine being a proud father with my daughter killing it on guitar and bass.

Her band, The People, have been playing at various locations and getting fantastic feedback, and next month, is their biggest gig yet.

So if you are in the Auckland area and wanting to go somewhere on Saturday 13th May, for good live music along with a beer and meal, come along to the Paraoa Brewing Co. :)

For a band consisting of 13-15 year olds, getting a prime time spot at a bar is huge for them - the Paraoa staff love them :)

The People