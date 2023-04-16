TLDR - I need to guess a three digit number to unlock an account, is there a way to automate this and see what the correct number is?



The story - I'm locked out of my Apple account as Apple will only verify me by my CVV on a credit card that expired in 2021 or 2018.

Apple have said the only solution available to me is to know the security code from my credit card and that my card issuer will have the details. This is due to my account being old, and Apple not informing me that my preferred payment method was expiring at the time.

I've checked with the card issuer who said they can't give it to me and that it's likely a scam.



They only solution I can think of, short of manually entering numbers until I get the right answer, is to see if there is a browser add on that'll do it for me?



Is anyone aware of a browser add on that'll do this for me? Or aware of another solution?