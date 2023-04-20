Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mitsi heat pump is 'pulsing'
#304283 20-Apr-2023 14:58
Last night our mitsi heat pump starting making louder than normal noises.   Going up close it was almost like its 'pulsing' or 'surging', it sounds like it is blowing harder for say 2 secs then softer for 2 secs, then harder for 2 secs and so on.

 

We've never heard this before.  Did the old turn off and on again, no change.

 

Anyone know what this could be?  I've turned it off for now in case it is serious, and will get someone in that's the thing to do.  But perhaps there's a known solution out there.

 

Thanks

timmmay
  #3066084 20-Apr-2023 15:34
Can you call the installer? If you didn't have it installed sometimes it's written on the outdoor unit. You could also try calling the manufacturer.

lxsw20
  #3066086 20-Apr-2023 15:36
Are the filters clean?

RunningMan
  #3066115 20-Apr-2023 16:22
Inside or outisde unit?

