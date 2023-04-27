Quite an interesting outcome this from the IPCA.

It's difficult to make a judgment call based on the limited info available but if the deceased had previously fired a shot at a neighboring house and came out the house in an agitated state holding a firearm over his shoulder which he refused to put down it's a big ask to expect Police to wait for him to point it at them before taking the action they did. It almost sounds like a 'suicide-by-police' type of situation.

I think you could probably lower a rifle and fire a shot within 1-2 seconds from a firearm resting on your shoulder, doesn't leave much reaction time for Police.

Hard call for sure but I don't want a default policy where Police can only shoot an offender once they shoot at Police first. If Police fear death or GBH to themselves or others they are justified in taking appropriate action to mitigate the threat.

Officer unjustified in fatal shooting of Auckland man, police watchdog rules | Stuff.co.nz