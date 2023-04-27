Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicIPCA Outcome of Auckland Police Shooting
marmel

1860 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#304349 27-Apr-2023 10:51
Send private message

Quite an interesting outcome this from the IPCA.

 

It's difficult to make a judgment call based on the limited info available but if the deceased had previously fired a shot at a neighboring house and came out the house in an agitated state holding a firearm over his shoulder which he refused to put down it's a big ask to expect Police to wait for him to point it at them before taking the action they did. It almost sounds like a 'suicide-by-police' type of situation.

 

I think you could probably lower a rifle and fire a shot within 1-2 seconds from a firearm resting on your shoulder, doesn't leave much reaction time for Police. 

 

Hard call for sure but I don't want a default policy where Police can only shoot an offender once they shoot at Police first. If Police fear death or GBH to themselves or others they are justified in taking appropriate action to mitigate the threat.

 

 

 

Officer unjustified in fatal shooting of Auckland man, police watchdog rules | Stuff.co.nz

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Lias
5063 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3068397 27-Apr-2023 14:19
Send private message quote this post

Yeah I saw that this morning and wondered what the IPCA has been smoking.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44

JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:38

JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:34

Samsung New Zealand Introduces 2023 Neo QLED and OLED TV models
Posted 18-Apr-2023 19:38

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 