Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicApostile NZ Passports and Marriage Certificate
David321

289 posts

Ultimate Geek


#304365 28-Apr-2023 10:11
Send private message

Hi all, before I contact the department of internal affairs, wait who knows how long for a reply, for the reply to be about as helpful as reading what is already on their site, I was wondering if anyone here has had a New Zealand passport and/or NZ Marriage certificate "Apostilled"?

 

We need this done for the embassy of Armenia in Indonesia to obtain my daughters Armenian citizenship and passport, the guy at the embassy has said we need to send him a scan of our NZ passports and my wife and I's NZ marriage certificate which also need to be apostilled. He has said we can scan these and send to him.

 

The thing is when looking online the paper apostille consists of the document you want apostilled with a cover letter from internal affairs attached to it (with a ribbon seal type thing), making it probably not suitable for scanning. The other (and probably more suitable) option is a secure PDF apostille. 

 

With the PDF version I am wondering if you need to send the original documents to internal affairs or if they can pull up the documents on their systems and send them to you via email with the secure PDF attached?

 

Just wondering if anyone has been through this or something similar and can share their experience and knowledge of it? 




_David_

Create new topic
gehenna
7675 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3068736 28-Apr-2023 10:23
Send private message quote this post

If it were me I'd have dropped DIA a line anyway so it's at least in flight while you're looking for other feedback here.  They are the arbiters of the true story here. Their processes are generally pretty robust and responsive in my experience of using them and having worked on their side near the Passports services, they process a megaton of these sorts of requests every day.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44

JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:38

JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:34

Samsung New Zealand Introduces 2023 Neo QLED and OLED TV models
Posted 18-Apr-2023 19:38

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 