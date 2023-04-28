Hi all, before I contact the department of internal affairs, wait who knows how long for a reply, for the reply to be about as helpful as reading what is already on their site, I was wondering if anyone here has had a New Zealand passport and/or NZ Marriage certificate "Apostilled"?

We need this done for the embassy of Armenia in Indonesia to obtain my daughters Armenian citizenship and passport, the guy at the embassy has said we need to send him a scan of our NZ passports and my wife and I's NZ marriage certificate which also need to be apostilled. He has said we can scan these and send to him.

The thing is when looking online the paper apostille consists of the document you want apostilled with a cover letter from internal affairs attached to it (with a ribbon seal type thing), making it probably not suitable for scanning. The other (and probably more suitable) option is a secure PDF apostille.

With the PDF version I am wondering if you need to send the original documents to internal affairs or if they can pull up the documents on their systems and send them to you via email with the secure PDF attached?

Just wondering if anyone has been through this or something similar and can share their experience and knowledge of it?