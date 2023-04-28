What do people find as useful or good-value items to make up a free shipping threshold - for example, for amazon.com.au's AUD50 free shipping. In particular, things that are significantly cheaper than here.

I've found that sticks of deodorant can be half the price of here, and not too bulky. Things like mints, USB cables, and phone screen protectors are also a useful buy.

Out of a nagging concern for the environment, I'd rather not abuse the system for large and/or heavy things like packs of toilet paper, or cans of beans.

Is there anything else obvious that I could be missing?