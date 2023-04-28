Hey there

I have a general question... when I export solar energy to my utility, how does that involve GST?

i.e. when is GST due -if at all- and who needs to pay whom what? I am royally confused. I know there's a difference on how things appear on the bill if you are GST registered vs non-registered but in the end I think GST should not be something that ends up being paid by the customer.

Either no GST is deducted or GST is deducted but then the utility has to reimburse you for it.

Anyone know how that should be treated or have a link where that is dealt with? My utility does write about it in the contract but it's so vague it doesn't give any direction at all.

Cheers Oliver