Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicSolar power generation & GST
olivernz

316 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#304373 28-Apr-2023 22:05
Send private message

Hey there

 

I have a general question... when I export solar energy to my utility, how does that involve GST?

 

i.e. when is GST due -if at all- and who needs to pay whom what? I am royally confused. I know there's a difference on how things appear on the bill if you are GST registered vs non-registered but in the end I think GST should not be something that ends up being paid by the customer. 
Either no GST is deducted or GST is deducted but then the utility has to reimburse you for it.

 

Anyone know how that should be treated or have a link where that is dealt with? My utility does write about it in the contract but it's so vague it doesn't give any direction at all.

 

Cheers Oliver

Create new topic
boosacnoodle
519 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3069057 28-Apr-2023 22:29
Send private message quote this post

It’s only an issue if you are GST registered as an individual - some retailers may actually opt not to take you as a customer in that case.

 

Otherwise (non-GST), your retailer will present you with what’s known as a buyer created tax invoice and handle all of it for you.

 

Disclaimer - I am not a lawyer / accountant, just have solar power already.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44

JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:38

JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:34

Samsung New Zealand Introduces 2023 Neo QLED and OLED TV models
Posted 18-Apr-2023 19:38

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 