Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicAnybody experiencing problems with Amazon shipping - my last 5 orders have been lost
lchiu7

6091 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#304389 30-Apr-2023 08:23
Send private message

Over the past month I have placed 5 orders on Amazon for relatively ordinary items like, a saucepan, a dead bolt etc. Nothing that would trigger any special interest.

 

All have not arrived and the best tracking I get is something like this

 

 

I called up Amazon and they refunded one, and reshipped 2. I got the refund but the other two are still in transit and I now get this message

 

 

This was shipped April 13.

 

I even ordered an item from Amazon AU when they had the deal for free shipping to NZ.  That also didn't arrive and after the targeting arrival date had been reached, I received an automatic refund and I had taken no action myself. This package, even though it was ordered from AU actually was also shipped by DPD from the US.

 

This is highly unusual and quite annoying and I wonder if I am the only person experiencing this?

 

 

Create new topic
hairy1
3197 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3069445 30-Apr-2023 09:03
Send private message quote this post

This is probably not going to help much but there is much better tracking for DPD

https://uktracking.asendia.com/tracking

That also gives you the Aramax tracking number for the NZ portion of the delivery.




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44

JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:38

JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:34

Samsung New Zealand Introduces 2023 Neo QLED and OLED TV models
Posted 18-Apr-2023 19:38

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 