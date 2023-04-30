Over the past month I have placed 5 orders on Amazon for relatively ordinary items like, a saucepan, a dead bolt etc. Nothing that would trigger any special interest.

All have not arrived and the best tracking I get is something like this

I called up Amazon and they refunded one, and reshipped 2. I got the refund but the other two are still in transit and I now get this message

This was shipped April 13.

I even ordered an item from Amazon AU when they had the deal for free shipping to NZ. That also didn't arrive and after the targeting arrival date had been reached, I received an automatic refund and I had taken no action myself. This package, even though it was ordered from AU actually was also shipped by DPD from the US.

This is highly unusual and quite annoying and I wonder if I am the only person experiencing this?