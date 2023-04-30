Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicBargainbox Email unsubscribe BS
getontoit99

64 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#304394 30-Apr-2023 13:03
Send private message quote this post

Clicking Unsubscribe in an email from Bargainbox took my Brave browser to an unsecured (no HTTPS) page at bargainbox.co.nz.

 

This of course, results in a warning from the browser:

 

"The connection to click.info.bargainbox.co.nz is not secure
You are seeing this warning because this site does not support HTTPS."

 

With "Continue" and "Go Back" buttons.

 

All other pages I found at www.bargainbox.co.nz are secured. 

 

Many people trying to unsubscribe from the emails would be scared off by the warning message and not continue to the site, to complete the Unsubscribe process.

 

Making it difficult to unsubscribe may be good business but it's hardly honest. Or am I just old and cynical?

I've brought this to their attention and received an auto acknowledgement from hello@myfoodbag.co.nz

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75392 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3069498 30-Apr-2023 13:33
Send private message quote this post

Not good business and actually called a "dark pattern".




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
getontoit99

64 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3069499 30-Apr-2023 13:35
Send private message quote this post

And a listed company!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44

JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:38

JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:34

Samsung New Zealand Introduces 2023 Neo QLED and OLED TV models
Posted 18-Apr-2023 19:38

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 