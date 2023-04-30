getontoit99

Clicking Unsubscribe in an email from Bargainbox took my Brave browser to an unsecured (no HTTPS) page at bargainbox.co.nz.

This of course, results in a warning from the browser:

"The connection to click.info.bargainbox.co.nz is not secure

You are seeing this warning because this site does not support HTTPS."

With "Continue" and "Go Back" buttons.

All other pages I found at www.bargainbox.co.nz are secured.





Many people trying to unsubscribe from the emails would be scared off by the warning message and not continue to the site, to complete the Unsubscribe process.

Making it difficult to unsubscribe may be good business but it's hardly honest. Or am I just old and cynical?



I've brought this to their attention and received an auto acknowledgement from hello@myfoodbag.co.nz.





