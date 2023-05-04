Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Trespass from my own house
Hey guys,

Just a question about property ownership rights. So my partner and I own a house together but splitting up and want to sell (we've owned the house for years), I haven't lived there for about 5 months. He has started doing renovation (painting) and I'm not sure what else his going to do, he won't tell me anything. His been avoiding me and when I finally went there to ask about the house and what can be done to it, he asked me to leave and I said no. He was going to call the police on me and trespass me from my own house and property.

Does he have the right to do that?
Can he trespass me from my own property even if I haven't lived there for months?
What can I do if he proceeds to trespass me?

Much appreciated!

You need to talk to a lawyer, not internet forum.




Recently acted as a support person for my sister who was going through a divorce with similar circumstances (changing of locks etc), from memory there isn't much you can do. My suggestion would be to start documenting every interaction with your ex partner and find a decent relationship lawyer. As much as possible try and keep it civil (without selling yourself short) as if it turns ugly and plays out between lawyers no one wins. I'm sure there will be people here who will be able to provide deeper insight into your particular situation. Good luck. 

Thank you sidefx :)



Contact CAB for free quick chat with someone more in the know prob best place to start.

 

What we do - Ā mātau mahi | Citizens Advice Bureau (cab.org.nz)




Justmeasking: 
 So my partner and I own a house together but splitting up and want to sell (we've owned the house for years), I haven't lived there for about 5 months. He has started doing renovation (painting) and I'm not sure what else his going to do, he won't tell me anything. His been avoiding me and when I finally went there to ask about the house and what can be done to it, he asked me to leave and I said no. He was going to call the police on me and trespass me from my own house and property.

 

My understanding is you cannot be trespassed from a property you have a right to occupy, but he could try to get a Police Safety Order to prevent you having access even if you do have equitable interest in the property. Definitely talk to a lawyer, and also consider if he may be trying to orchestrate some sort of financial gain that solely benefits him through the renovations he is doing.

SirHumphreyAppleby: Definitely talk to a lawyer, and also consider if he may be trying to orchestrate some sort of financial gain that solely benefits him through the renovations he is doing.



Locally there's a guy who thinks he can just let the property deteriorate. His ex needs her share more than he does so he's prepared to lose if she gets less. Needless to say lawyer now involved.

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

My understanding is you cannot be trespassed from a property you have a right to occupy, but he could try to get a Police Safety Order to prevent you having access even if you do have equitable interest in the property. Definitely talk to a lawyer, and also consider if he may be trying to orchestrate some sort of financial gain that solely benefits him through the renovations he is doing.

 

 

This, The Trespass act cannot be used to stop you entering a property you joltly own...

 

(As above there are other avenues, such as a Safety Order, Restraining Order, or Family Court order., but all of those  would requires them to prove to Authorities a reason for it) 

 

But as others have said  "Get a Lawyer"

 

https://www.legislation.govt.nz/act/public/1980/0065/latest/whole.html#DLM36927

 

Trespass Act 1980
S 13 Savings

 

Nothing in this Act shall derogate from anything that any person is authorised to do by or under any other enactment or by law, or restrict the provisions of any of the following enactments and instruments:

 

(a)section 42 of the Mining Act 1971:
(b)section 23 of the Civil Aviation Act 1964:
(c)any enactment or instrument conferring a right of entry on any land.

