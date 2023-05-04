Justmeasking: 

SirHumphreyAppleby: My understanding is you cannot be trespassed from a property you have a right to occupy, but he could try to get a Police Safety Order to prevent you having access even if you do have equitable interest in the property. Definitely talk to a lawyer, and also consider if he may be trying to orchestrate some sort of financial gain that solely benefits him through the renovations he is doing.

This, The Trespass act cannot be used to stop you entering a property you joltly own...

(As above there are other avenues, such as a Safety Order, Restraining Order, or Family Court order., but all of those would requires them to prove to Authorities a reason for it)

But as others have said "Get a Lawyer"

