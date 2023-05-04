Justmeasking: 

Hey guys,
Just a question about property ownership rights. So my partner and I own a house together but splitting up and want to sell (we've owned the house for years), I haven't lived there for about 5 months. He has started doing renovation (painting) and I'm not sure what else his going to do, he won't tell me anything. His been avoiding me and when I finally went there to ask about the house and what can be done to it, he asked me to leave and I said no. He was going to call the police on me and trespass me from my own house and property.
Does he have the right to do that?
Can he trespass me from my own property even if I haven't lived there for months?
What can I do if he proceeds to trespass me?
Much appreciated!