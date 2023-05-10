

As long as it meets their set criteria it doesn’t matter if it’s an online only store



Get a valid paper tax invoice in English with:

* your name (and only your name) as it appears in your passport if the invoice is $1,000 or more

* a description of the goods that allows us to match the goods to the invoice

* the retailer's name, address and ABN (ACNs and ARNs not accepted)

* the amount of GST or WET paid (or total price including GST)

* the date of purchase



Looking at an Amazon AU order I made while staying with my parents in Australia it contains all that information





You also don’t need to make one big purchase over the threshold, you can make multiple small purchases with the same company/ABN and as long as it totals to on or over the threshold you can claim GST back