Amazon.com.au tax refund
Hi. Does anyone know if I purchase something from Amazon au, and it's over the tourist tax refund limit, if I can claim back the tax at the airport? Or does it need to be a bricks and mortar store?

As long as it meets their set criteria it doesn’t matter if it’s an online only store

Get a valid paper tax invoice in English with:
* your name (and only your name) as it appears in your passport if the invoice is $1,000 or more
* a description of the goods that allows us to match the goods to the invoice
* the retailer's name, address and ABN (ACNs and ARNs not accepted)
* the amount of GST or WET paid (or total price including GST)
* the date of purchase

Looking at an Amazon AU order I made while staying with my parents in Australia it contains all that information


You also don’t need to make one big purchase over the threshold, you can make multiple small purchases with the same company/ABN and as long as it totals to on or over the threshold you can claim GST back

