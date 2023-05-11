Hi all,

I have jury service coming up and my contract with my employer states I will receive full pay while doing this up to three weeks.

This thing is, when looking at my companies policy regarding this, it states I must pay back any court payments (the appearance payments which are something like $30 per day) I receive to my employer but I am eligible to keep the payment from the court for travel and childcare.

I have been told I need to show the court voucher I receive to my employer and they will deduct that from my pay.

My question is, this sounds strange, is it even a voucher they give? I had to fill my bank account details on the jury service return form so I assume I will get one lump sum payment when its all done? should I be expected to show my bank statement with this on it when I receive that payment? on top of that I am doubting it will be seperate payments for the travel, parking, and daily appearance payments, so how will they work out what they take and what I get to keep (the parking, travel and childcare) vs what they say they can take??

Thanks!