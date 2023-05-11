Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
David321

292 posts

Ultimate Geek


#304521 11-May-2023 12:40
Hi all,

 

 

 

I have jury service coming up and my contract with my employer states I will receive full pay while doing this up to three weeks. 

 

This thing is, when looking at my companies policy regarding this, it states I must pay back any court payments (the appearance payments which are something like $30 per day) I receive to my employer but I am eligible to keep the payment from the court for travel and childcare.

 

I have been told I need to show the court voucher I receive to my employer and they will deduct that from my pay. 

 

My question is, this sounds strange, is it even a voucher they give? I had to fill my bank account details on the jury service return form so I assume I will get one lump sum payment when its all done? should I be expected to show my bank statement with this on it when I receive that payment? on top of that I am doubting it will be seperate payments for the travel, parking, and daily appearance payments, so how will they work out what they take and what I get to keep (the parking, travel and childcare) vs what they say they can take??

 

Thanks!

 

  

 

 




_David_

pab

pab
95 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3074988 11-May-2023 12:47
My employers policy is similar:

If the staff member continues to be paid their normal salary by the employer while on jury service or witness leave, and is not attending to their normal duties, then any fees received from the court (not including reimbursement of expenses) must be refunded to the employer. This does not apply in the event of a civil case. A staff member called to act as a witness in a civil case may elect to take annual leave, or a form of leave without pay, instead. If a staff
member elects to take annual leave for Jury Service or Witness Leave, they may retain any fees received from the court.

As to the mechanics of it all, I'm not sure. My Jury service isn't for a few weeks.

 
 
 
 

Loismustdye
856 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3074990 11-May-2023 12:54
You should get an itemised form at the end of the payments or similar, least thats what happened to me when did jury a few years back

paulgr
49 posts

Geek


  #3074999 11-May-2023 13:27
Seems a little petty, but I guess employers require proof that employees in general are doing jury duty and not using it as an excuse to get some free time off.
An employee of my brother tried this on a couple of years ago.



frankv
5340 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3075002 11-May-2023 13:30
I did jury service in November and have a similar contract to the OP. The court paid all my jury money into my bank account, and I agreed that my employer should deduct the $30/day from my next pay. Sorry, I don't recall the mechanics of it, but it was no drama to separate the travel expenses from the rest.

 

 

Scott3
3214 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3075003 11-May-2023 13:37
I understand this is pritty common.

 

Given the payment table is published, I doubt that providing evidence of the amount received is a big deal. But I expect the court would issue you with a payment notice with a breakdown.

 

 

https://www.justice.govt.nz/courts/jury-service/payment-and-support/

 

 

 

----

 

 

 

As a side note, the Court system really needs to lift to seriously up these numbers, if they want people to be engaged with the process.

 

I get the payment is just a thank you, rather than a salary/wage replacement, but $31 for half a day is pretty insulting.

 

Mileage rate of 38c/km is less than half of the IRD's 83c Tier 1 rate.

 

$80/day for professional childcare is what I was paying for my under 3, back in 2018, Imagine it is really out of touch in 2023.

 

 

MikeB4
17668 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3075004 11-May-2023 13:41
My last employer(not our own company,this was before then) had the same policy. I never enforced this and used my discretion to just ignore the policy for my reports. Just seemed to me a hassle I didn't need to care about and it wasn't a big deal to allow my staff to gain a few dollars.

jonathan18
6643 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3075014 11-May-2023 14:26
While I've never had my name picked, I've obviously had to turn up for the selection process a few times; all my employers have had the same kind of policy, and I've found it easier to just not accept any payment from the courts (in my case, I live walking distance from the courthouse so had no justification or need to claim for travel expenses). This happened most recently only a couple of months back - someone from the court did email me to get my bank a/c details, but was happy with my explanation as to why I didn't/wouldn't provide them.

 

I'm not sure why a similar approach wouldn't (or at least shouldn't) work for jury duty proper; ideally they could still pay the additional sums (for childcare and travel), but this way there's no need for deductions by the employer...



Handle9
8728 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3075022 11-May-2023 14:39
paulgr:

Seems a little petty, but I guess employers require proof that employees in general are doing jury duty and not using it as an excuse to get some free time off.
An employee of my brother tried this on a couple of years ago.



Employers aren’t required to pay you while you are on jury duty but most do. It’s pretty reasonable that you don’t profit from jury duty.

Paul1977
4610 posts

Uber Geek


  #3075034 11-May-2023 15:09
jonathan18:

 

While I've never had my name picked, I've obviously had to turn up for the selection process a few times; all my employers have had the same kind of policy, and I've found it easier to just not accept any payment from the courts (in my case, I live walking distance from the courthouse so had no justification or need to claim for travel expenses). This happened most recently only a couple of months back - someone from the court did email me to get my bank a/c details, but was happy with my explanation as to why I didn't/wouldn't provide them.

 

I'm not sure why a similar approach wouldn't (or at least shouldn't) work for jury duty proper; ideally they could still pay the additional sums (for childcare and travel), but this way there's no need for deductions by the employer...

 

 

Except that you'd in effect be making your employer foot the bill for the jury fees that you've opted out of. I.e. you're making your employer pay more than they otherwise would have had to.

panther2
291 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3075056 11-May-2023 16:05
I had jury service years ago. Got normal pay but got the payment from the courts changed from me to my employer so I wasn't double dipping

