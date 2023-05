As per title, just wondered if anyone knew the best way to send a phone here from Australia.

Using various clickfrenzy offers, you can get a Pixel 7a and a $150 JB Hi-fi voucher for about AUD626 at the moment, but I would have to get it delivered to a mate's place in Victoria. Given NZ Post's allergy to batteries etc, how much hassle would they have to go through to send me the phone?