so the Italian GP is cancelled because of flooding

this says is the cause of effects changing climate

yet these rich people are still flying their circus around the world every 2 weeks while we are forced to drive Nissan Leafs

the report is 2019, now they have even more races to fly to

https://www.euronews.com/green/2023/02/22/france-italy-belgium-the-european-regions-most-at-risk-from-floods-and-sea-level-rise

https://impakter.com/sustainability-and-f1-strive-to-survive/#:~:text=The%20report%20stated%20that%20F1,world%2023%20times%20each%20year.