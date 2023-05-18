Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicF1 circus cancelled due to effects of climate change
Batman

Mad Scientist
28767 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#304591 18-May-2023 07:43
Send private message quote this post

so the Italian GP is cancelled because of flooding

 

this says is the cause of effects changing climate

 

yet these rich people are still flying their circus around the world every 2 weeks while we are forced to drive Nissan Leafs

 

the report is 2019, now they have even more races to fly to

 

https://www.euronews.com/green/2023/02/22/france-italy-belgium-the-european-regions-most-at-risk-from-floods-and-sea-level-rise

 

https://impakter.com/sustainability-and-f1-strive-to-survive/#:~:text=The%20report%20stated%20that%20F1,world%2023%20times%20each%20year.

 

 




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Create new topic
Batman

Mad Scientist
28767 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3077355 18-May-2023 07:45
Send private message quote this post

does anyone know the impact of the sea level rise on New Zealand? be good to see the studies on these. i presume the cold deep south will become warm green pastures (or not!)?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
Dingbatt
6206 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3077362 18-May-2023 08:41
Send private message quote this post

Last time I checked, no one is forcing you to drive a LEAF.

 

Encourage, yes. Force, no.

 

And I assume that since Climate Change is defined as a multi-decadal shift in conditions that the Italian GP is cancelled forever and won’t be back next year?




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

davidcole
5732 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3077364 18-May-2023 08:51
Send private message quote this post

Where do you think some of the technology in your leaf for electric vehicles came from?  




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com



evnafets
448 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3077385 18-May-2023 09:17
Send private message quote this post

Maybe I missed something, been under a rock. 
But why is it the first I hear about floods etc in this region is an article saying a Formula 1 Motor race was called off? 

ResponseMediaNZ
516 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3077389 18-May-2023 09:29
Send private message quote this post

Was only canned this morning due to flooding and a weather warning and will be on in 2024

https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/the-grim-reality-that-made-imolas-f1-weekend-impossible-to-save-/10470580/

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2023/may/17/emilia-romagna-grand-prix-teams-told-stay-away-imola-flood-alert 

Its also a tad hard to race an F1 Car on a flooded circuit. it was also called so the many Emergency services that are needed to run the event could focus on flooding. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17

Google I/O Conference Kicks off With AI Advancements
Posted 12-May-2023 16:16

Dyson Airstrait Uses Only Air to Straigthen Hair
Posted 12-May-2023 16:05

Samsung A34 and A54 Review
Posted 12-May-2023 12:20

Ecovacs Unveils New Best-In-Class Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 10-May-2023 18:03

Amazon Kindle Scribe Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-May-2023 17:50

D-Link Launches the New Dsr-250v2 Unified Services VPN Router
Posted 10-May-2023 17:46

AWS Launches AWS Local Zones location in Auckland
Posted 10-May-2023 08:29

OPPO Find N2 Flip Review
Posted 7-May-2023 15:41

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44

JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:38

JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:34

Samsung New Zealand Introduces 2023 Neo QLED and OLED TV models
Posted 18-Apr-2023 19:38

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 