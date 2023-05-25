floydbloke

Another music legend leaves us.😞
That woman had so much power. I thought she would live forever.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Sad news indeed, another one leaving too soon.
As I saw some comments elsewhere, she's Simply The Best!
RIP Tina, you'll be missed!
She will be missed, but her music will definitely live on in my household.
I was just wondering yesterday what happened to her, but I guess at 84 she was entitled to retire, although I see she had been quite ill for some time. She always brought a smile to my face when I saw her on tv. An amazing woman who had to deal with so much during her quite long life. Seems so many legends are passing, but I guess its my age.
A sad day indeed.
She made many great tracks on her own but the combination of her voice and Phil Spectors production was perfection.
Amazing voice. Her dancer for money song is haunting.
Statement ws that she'd suffered a long illness. I didn't know she was ill.
RIP
They were discussing that song (Private Dancer) on the radio this morning. I didn't know that it was written by Mark Knopfler and originally recorded by Dire Straits and intended for the 'Love Over Gold' album. However, Knopfler pulled it from the album before release and gave it to Turner.
I just read the book by Martyn Ware (of first incarnation of The Human League and then Heaven 17).
The book is called "Electronically Yours: Vol. I".
Very interesting how as a side project to Heaven 17, Martyn got very interested in music production (and has since produced many more tracks/albums than I realised) and they had a project called "BEF" (British Electric Foundation). They had various current and former artists do vocals, and really wanted Tina Turner to do something for them. Her career as a solo artist had stopped and she agreed to record something for them. That didnt do well, but made them and her realise she could record more modern sounding songs. He then worked with her on a few of the tracks on what became the "Private Dancer" album. Noteably 'Lets stay together' which was the first single released.
He had only kind things to say about her. He said she usually recorded her vocals once and just got it perfect. Total professional and really nice as well.
Clip of "Lets stay together from Jools Hollands - The Tube (1983)" with an apparently very self concious Martyn Ware and Glen Gregory (of Heaven 17) doing backing vocals.
Saw her in 93 at Mt Smart - great show, and a great showwoman!
RIP Tina.
Several years ago, I watched a DVD of Tina's amazing Maracanã Stadium concert in Rio. In front of a 188,000 crowd. Her version of Robert Palmer's "Addicted to Love" in that concert, sent shivers down my spine, and I've been a big fan of hers ever since.
RIP Tina.
