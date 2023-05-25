Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
RIP Tina Turner
floydbloke

#304659 25-May-2023 07:27
Another music legend leaves us.😞




"Why are good things said to be "The Bee's Knees"?  The knees are probably the most useless bit of a bee. Its fuzzy backside with a big barbed sting is much better.  "The Bee's Bum" would be a much more appropriate expression.

Linux
  #3079516 25-May-2023 07:47
Very sad news RIP Tina

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Rikkitic
Awrrr
  #3079523 25-May-2023 08:21
That woman had so much power. I thought she would live forever.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

wlgspotter
  #3079524 25-May-2023 08:24
Sad news indeed, another one leaving too soon.

 

As I saw some comments elsewhere, she's Simply The Best!

 

RIP Tina, you'll be missed!



MikeB4
  #3079527 25-May-2023 08:49
A great voice gone but never to be forgotten. Rest peacefully

alasta
  #3079533 25-May-2023 09:11
She will be missed, but her music will definitely live on in my household.

Bluntj
  #3079534 25-May-2023 09:14
I was just wondering yesterday what happened to her, but I guess at 84 she was entitled to retire, although I see she had been quite ill for some time. She always brought a smile to my face when I saw her on tv. An amazing woman who had to deal with so much during her quite long life. Seems so many legends are passing, but I guess its my age.

SJB

SJB
  #3079536 25-May-2023 09:29
A sad day indeed.

 

She made many great tracks on her own but the combination of her voice and Phil Spectors production was perfection.



MikeAqua
  #3079538 25-May-2023 09:30
Amazing voice.  Her dancer for money song is haunting.




Mike

Handsomedan
  #3079543 25-May-2023 09:35
Statement ws that she'd suffered a long illness. I didn't know she was ill. 

 

 

 

RIP

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Earbanean
  #3079547 25-May-2023 09:39
MikeAqua:

 

Amazing voice.  Her dancer for money song is haunting.

 

 

They were discussing that song (Private Dancer) on the radio this morning.  I didn't know that it was written by Mark Knopfler and originally recorded by Dire Straits and intended for the 'Love Over Gold' album.  However, Knopfler pulled it from the album before release and gave it to Turner.

robjg63
  #3079552 25-May-2023 09:54
I just read the book by Martyn Ware (of first incarnation of The Human League and then Heaven 17).

 

The book is called "Electronically Yours: Vol. I".

 

Very interesting how as a side project to Heaven 17, Martyn got very interested in music production (and has since produced many more tracks/albums than I realised) and they had a project called "BEF" (British Electric Foundation). They had various current and former artists do vocals, and really wanted Tina Turner to do something for them. Her career as a solo artist had stopped and she agreed to record something for them. That didnt do well, but made them and her realise she could record more modern sounding songs. He then worked with her on a few of the tracks on what became the "Private Dancer" album. Noteably 'Lets stay together' which was the first single released.

 

He had only kind things to say about her. He said she usually recorded her vocals once and just got it perfect. Total professional and really nice as well.

 

Clip of "Lets stay together from Jools Hollands - The Tube (1983)" with an apparently very self concious Martyn Ware and Glen Gregory (of Heaven 17) doing backing vocals.

 

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

Eva888
  #3079566 25-May-2023 11:04
After her difficult younger life at least her last marriage was to someone she was happy with.

Powerful voice and woman. RIP.

trig42
  #3079568 25-May-2023 11:35
Saw her in 93 at Mt Smart - great show, and a great showwoman!

 

RIP Tina.

Movieman
  #3079570 25-May-2023 11:46
Several years ago, I watched a DVD of Tina's amazing Maracanã Stadium concert in Rio. In front of a 188,000 crowd. Her version of Robert Palmer's "Addicted to Love" in that concert, sent shivers down my spine, and I've been a big fan of hers ever since.

 

RIP Tina.




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K 32gb (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75" X95J LCD TV - Playstation 5 Console - Apple TV 4K 32gb (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Gen. 10 - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Fibre Everyday Broadband: Mazda 2 Limited 2022.

netspanner
  #3079576 25-May-2023 12:02
This is so tragic, who will take over and fill her shoes in the  car adverts?

 

 

 

 

