floydbloke

I just read the book by Martyn Ware (of first incarnation of The Human League and then Heaven 17).

The book is called "Electronically Yours: Vol. I".

Very interesting how as a side project to Heaven 17, Martyn got very interested in music production (and has since produced many more tracks/albums than I realised) and they had a project called "BEF" (British Electric Foundation). They had various current and former artists do vocals, and really wanted Tina Turner to do something for them. Her career as a solo artist had stopped and she agreed to record something for them. That didnt do well, but made them and her realise she could record more modern sounding songs. He then worked with her on a few of the tracks on what became the "Private Dancer" album. Noteably 'Lets stay together' which was the first single released.

He had only kind things to say about her. He said she usually recorded her vocals once and just got it perfect. Total professional and really nice as well.

Clip of "Lets stay together from Jools Hollands - The Tube (1983)" with an apparently very self concious Martyn Ware and Glen Gregory (of Heaven 17) doing backing vocals.