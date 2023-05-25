Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicDHL sharing waybill
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
75496 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#304660 25-May-2023 07:59
Send private message quote this post

I am expecting something from Singapore. This is in the DHL FAQ:

 

"When I track my international DHL Express shipments, why do I sometimes get information for a shipment that is not going to the intended destination?

 

DHL periodically recycles shipment waybill numbers for operational reasons. Occasionally this results in information in our system for two shipments travelling under the same waybill number at the same time. DHL is working hard to eliminate these occurrences. In the meantime, please be assured that while this information may be confusing, your physical shipment will be heading to its correct destination and receiving the same careful attention as every other shipment in our network."

 

 

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
SirHumphreyAppleby
2268 posts

Uber Geek


  #3079525 25-May-2023 08:28
Send private message quote this post

They've been working hard to eliminate this for years.

 

You'd think with 10 digits, collisions would be rare enough not to need that notice. It could be due to decentralised assignment of tracking codes or pre-printed envelopes/boxes that users hold on to for years before using them.

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
Behodar
8923 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3079548 25-May-2023 09:39
Send private message quote this post

How often do people manually type these in? You'd think they could just use GUIDs and be done with it.

SirHumphreyAppleby
2268 posts

Uber Geek


  #3079549 25-May-2023 09:44
Send private message quote this post

Behodar:

 

How often do people manually type these in? You'd think they could just use GUIDs and be done with it.

 

 

Surprisingly often. I've had a few occasions where I've had to manually enter tracking information because I've been sent scanned copies of documents.

 

Having a barcode scanner permanently attached to my PC comes in handy.



Shaddow798
6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3079560 25-May-2023 10:22
Send private message quote this post

Behodar:

 

How often do people manually type these in? You'd think they could just use GUIDs and be done with it.

 

 

Even instead of making it a 10 digit number, make it like a 16 charector base 64 string, youtube hasn't ran out of urls yet and they only use 11.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07

Technics Unveils New and Improved True Wireless Earbuds
Posted 19-May-2023 11:28

New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Incorporates ADA Lovelace Architecture
Posted 19-May-2023 11:21

Amazon Introduces New Echo Auto Devices in New Zealand
Posted 19-May-2023 11:17

Belkin iPhone Mount with MagSafe Review
Posted 17-May-2023 12:17

Google I/O Conference Kicks off With AI Advancements
Posted 12-May-2023 16:16

Dyson Airstrait Uses Only Air to Straigthen Hair
Posted 12-May-2023 16:05

Samsung A34 and A54 Review
Posted 12-May-2023 12:20

Ecovacs Unveils New Best-In-Class Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 10-May-2023 18:03

Amazon Kindle Scribe Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-May-2023 17:50

D-Link Launches the New Dsr-250v2 Unified Services VPN Router
Posted 10-May-2023 17:46

AWS Launches AWS Local Zones location in Auckland
Posted 10-May-2023 08:29

OPPO Find N2 Flip Review
Posted 7-May-2023 15:41

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 