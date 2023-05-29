Hi, So I brought a wee Class D amp of Alixpress, and when it arrived it had an issue with the volume control. I immediately reached out to the seller, and (long story short) we started quite an enjoyable process to fix it (it’s a programmable chip that controls the volume via NJW1194 chip).

That in itself is not the issue, the issue is that the seller is now ignoring me, and no longer engaging, so any help he was offering is now gone.

The problem I have is that from what I can see, once the default buyer protection has run out, (15days after confirming receipt), there is no way to escalate this further, it’s between you and the seller, and if the seller simply stops responding, you are stuffed.

Now in my case, while that’s frustrating, it’s not a major, (after all the amp was only $100), but what if the value of the goods was greater, and or your item died shortly after, what if any further support can Aliexpress be?

Anyone know a way to escalate within Alixpress, as everything I have tired, just keeps saying, contact the seller…