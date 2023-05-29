Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Any suggestion on issue with a product brought of Aliexpress
nicmair

211 posts

Master Geek


#304701 29-May-2023 15:10
Hi, So I brought a wee Class D amp of Alixpress, and when it arrived it had an issue with the volume control.  I immediately reached out to the seller, and (long story short) we started quite an enjoyable process to fix it (it’s a programmable chip that controls the volume via NJW1194 chip). 

 

 

 

That in itself is not the issue, the issue is that the seller is now ignoring me, and no longer engaging, so any help he was offering is now gone.

 

 

 

The problem I have is that from what I can see, once the default buyer protection has run out, (15days after confirming receipt), there is no way to escalate this further, it’s between you and the seller, and if the seller simply stops responding, you are stuffed. 

 

 

 

Now in my case, while that’s frustrating, it’s not a major, (after all the amp was only $100), but what if the value of the goods was greater, and or your item died shortly after, what if any further support can Aliexpress be?

 

 

 

Anyone know a way to escalate within Alixpress, as everything I have tired, just keeps saying, contact the seller…

Create new topic
mentalinc
2600 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3080903 29-May-2023 15:20
Lesson for everyone here is this a well known trick, play along (slowly) until the protection period is over then ghost




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
scuwp
3709 posts

Uber Geek


  #3080905 29-May-2023 15:23
mentalinc:

 

Lesson for everyone here is this a well known trick, play along (slowly) until the protection period is over then ghost

 

 

Yep, had this happen to me, and didn't find an escalation path.  Low value so didn't push too hard though.  One of the risks of buying overseas.     




Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity - Robert J Hanlon

Journeyman
995 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3080911 29-May-2023 15:31
mentalinc:

 

Lesson for everyone here is this a well known trick, play along (slowly) until the protection period is over then ghost

 

 

Yeah, I learned that the hard way. I don't play the "just wait some more" game. If it hasn't shown up before buyer protection has run out, I file a claim.

 

OP: you might be able to start a chat with one of their agents. From memory, you'll get Eva the chatbot to begin with and you have to drill down through the options before you can talk to a human.



richms
26078 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3080919 29-May-2023 15:52
There is no assistance, that is why you have to take that into account when deciding how much you want to pay for something on there.




Richard rich.ms

