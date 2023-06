I have heard some talk (not much) that the policy of 20 hours free ECE being extended from 3 to 5 years old to 2 to 5 year olds is going to be bad for the day cares but have heard very little about why.

As a parent of an almost 2 year old I was very happy to hear about it considering the cost of childcare, but I am interested to hear the negative side of it also (if there is one).

Anyone have any thoughts/ideas on this?